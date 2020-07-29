



Victor Osimhen’s former agent, Jean-Gerard Benoit Czajka, has revealed how Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, convinced the Nigerian forward, who initially ‘refused’ a move to Italy.

The Lille forward is reportedly only formalities away from being confirmed as Napoli’s next signing and his former agent Benoit Czajka has revealed the 21-year-old needed some convincing.

“To be honest, Victor didn’t want to go to Italy,” Benoit Czajka told France Football. “From the beginning he refused to play in Serie A, fearing the problems of racism.





“Even in March or April he told me: ‘I don’t want to play in Italy, even if it’s at Juve for €10m a year’.”

But the reports in Italy have claimed the Nigerian was convinced after a trip to Naples and his former agent confirms.

“I told him that before having such strong ideas, he had to travel and see for himself. We did it in early July, we met with the coach, the sporting director and President [Aurelio] De Laurentiis, a man with values and experience.

“Victor also spoke a lot with Koulibaly, who was decisive for his choice.”