



Kalidou Koulibaly has contacted Victor Osimhen in an attempt to convince the Lille star about a move to Napoli.

Corriere del Mezzogiorno via Calciomercato reported that the Senegal international talked to the Super Eagles striker to ease his concern about racism and advised him to join Gennaro Gattuso’s side.





Osimhen has been strongly linked with the Serie A club after scoring 18 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign in France, and he is reportedly set to make a decision about his future on Tuesday after visiting Naples last week.