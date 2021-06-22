Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly celebrated his 30th birthday by donating two ambulances, thousands of masks and other medical equipment to Senegal.

The centre-back paid for the supplies, which left the port of Naples on Sunday on its way towards his home nation.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it included two ambulances, as well as numerous stretchers, hospital gowns, PPE and thousands of protective masks.





Koulibaly is currently on vacation in Africa and posted videos and photographs of his experiences on Instagram.

This included visiting children and playing football with them, as well as checking the progress of charity initiatives.

The 30-year-old is well known for his generous nature in Naples too, where he regularly gives money to people in need that he sees in the street.