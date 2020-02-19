<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard were all incredible players.

The three players excelled during their playing careers.

Scholes set the tempo throughout his career at Manchester United, Lampard scored ridiculous amounts of goals from midfield for Chelsea and Gerrard was captain fantastic during his time at Liverpool.

But which one was better?

It’s a question that has been debated for some time.

Obviously, fans of United, Chelsea and Liverpool will be biased and almost all of them will go with the player that played for their club.

But it’s always interesting when people who aren’t biased choose between the three.





Kaka achieved it all while he was a player.

The Brazilian midfielder played for AC Milan, Real Madrid and Brazil during his career and was one of the best midfielders in the world.

Moreover, he played against all three during his career, meaning his opinion counts for a little more.

So who did he think was the best? He went for Gerrard, who he played against in both the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.

“I like Gerrard,” he told SPORTbible. “Because we had this challenge between ourselves in 2005 and 2007, I really admire him.

“Of course, Lampard was pretty amazing, Scholes the classic. But I’ll have Gerrard.”