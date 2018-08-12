Kaka may be the next AC Milan icon to join a reunion of legends at San Siro, with the Brazilian opening the door to a directorial role.

The former Rossoneri star, who took in two spells with the club during his playing days, has been away from football since hanging up his boots in December 2017.

He is currently enjoying family time back in his homeland, but feels he could fill a position for Milan if his services are required.

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have recently returned to the club, as director of strategic development and technical director respectively, with US hedge fund Elliott Management overseeing a period of change after seizing control from Yonghong Li.

Kaka admits he would welcome an invitation to join the fold, having previously tasted Serie A, Champions League and Club World Cup glory with a team he made over 300 appearances for.

He told UOL Esporte: “My rapport with Milan has always been very close and now with the return to Leo and Maldini, figures I played with and have a good relationship with to this day, my bond with the club is even tighter.

“My priority is to remain in Brazil with my children, but the doors are always open and I could see how the world of a director of sport works.

“I wouldn’t necessarily have to remain in Italy or have particular responsibilities. It’d be more getting to understand the market.”

Kaka first joined Milan in 2003, spending six seasons with the club before moving to Real Madrid.

Injury struggles prevented him from making the desired impact in Spain, leading him back to Italy in 2013.

The 36-year-old ended his career in MLS with Orlando City, but he could now be ready to step back into the football world away from the field.