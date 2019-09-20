<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid can overcome their indifferent start to the season and deliver a major trophy, according to Kaka.

After finishing 19 points behind La Liga winners Barcelona, and being eliminated from the Champions League by Ajax in the round of 16 last season, Madrid have won just two of their opening five competitive matches of 2019-20.

Draws against Real Valladolid and Villarreal in the Primera Division and a 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League have left coach Zinedine Zidane’s position under threat at a club where he won three consecutive European titles during his first spell in charge.

Kaka, who won a domestic league title with Madrid in 2011-12 and the Copa del Rey a season earlier, noted the expectation around Santiago Bernabeu, telling Omnisport: “For Real Madrid, we always have to win something.

“This is the pressure for Zidane – he needs to win something. La Liga or the Champions League. These are the two championships that are the most important for the supporters and the club.

“Of course, he knows that. I think Real Madrid has a very good team, very good players and an unbelievable coach.

“Real Madrid is ready to win something this season again.”

Madrid’s €100 million close-season signing Eden Hazard came in for criticism after a disappointing performance at Parc des Princes, where Zidane substituted him after 70 minutes.

However, Kaka believes the Belgium international will thrive in Spanish football.

“He’s very good and playing in Spain gives him a little more space than here in England,” Kaka said of Hazard.

“He’ll have the chance. When he gets used to playing in Spain, he’ll be more comfortable and we will see a lot of magic from him.”

Speculating on whether Hazard can compete with Lionel Messi for the Liga limelight in the way that Cristiano Ronaldo did during his spell at Madrid, Kaka added:

“I think we were lucky to watch these two players (Messi and Ronaldo) playing in a battle against each other. It was really, really nice.

“Now, we love to see how Real Madrid are going to handle Barcelona, how Real Madrid can win the league again. And, of course, Hazard will be one of the keys for these chances for Real Madrid.

“If they are going to create this rivalry between Hazard and Messi… we will see.”