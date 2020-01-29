Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has continued his good run of form between the sticks as he kept his fourth consecutive clean sheet in the league when Kaizer Chiefs ran out 2-0 winners against Chippa United in an ABSA Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

Daniel Akpeyi has extended his contract with PSL side Kaizer Chiefs and will remain at the club until June 2022.

Akpeyi joined Amakhosi in the January transfer window of 2019 on a one-year deal. The move was a contingency plan after first choice goalkeeper Khune Itumeleng suffered a long term injury.

But, the Nigerian has been so impressive he has remained first choice for Manager Ernst Middendorp, although Khune has been in and out with niggling injury concerns.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed the 33 year-old has agreed a contract extension that’ll see him stay for another two seasons.

It is believed Chiefs value their Nigerian goalkeeper at €700k and the sixth highest in the Club.

According stats provided by transfermarkt .com the former Warri Wolves Goalkeeper is ranked the 625th highest in value among goalkeepers in the World.

