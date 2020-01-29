<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Daniel Akpeyi has extended his contract with PSL side Kaizer Chiefs and will remain at the club until June 2022.

Akpeyi joined Amakhosi in the January transfer window of 2019 on a one-year deal. The move was a contingency plan after first choice goalkeeper Khune Itumeleng suffered a long term injury.

But, the Nigerian has been so impressive he has remained first choice for Manager Ernst Middendorp, although Khune has been in and out with niggling injury concerns.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed the 33 year-old has agreed a contract extension that’ll see him stay for another two seasons.

Player Updates!

We are pleased to announce that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi🦁 who joined Chiefs in January 2019 has earned himself a two-year contract extension to June 2022. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/1yB3YvIZwn — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 29, 2020

It is believed Chiefs value their Nigerian goalkeeper at €700k and the sixth highest in the Club.

According stats provided by transfermarkt .com the former Warri Wolves Goalkeeper is ranked the 625th highest in value among goalkeepers in the World.