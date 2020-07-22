



Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz will tell the club that he wants to join Chelsea when they return to training on Thursday.

Havertz has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but Chelsea appear to have won the race for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea are the only club willing to match Leverkusen’s asking price as they look to seal a £70 million transfer for Havertz, plus performance related add-ons.

As per Sport Bild, Leverkusen return to training on Thursday following their DFB-Pokal cup final defeat to Bayern Munich and Havertz will request you to the club to allow his move to Chelsea go through.





Personal terms are on the verge of being agreed between the two parties as the Blues have reportedly offered a five-year-deal to the midfielder.

Head coach Frank Lampard didn’t want to be drawn on any speculation regarding Havertz’ move to west London.

“I’m not talking about Kai Havertz, he’s a player of another team. I’m looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this club the last thing I want to do is talk about players of other teams.”

Technical director Petr Cech is set to fly out to Germany next week once Chelsea’s Premier League season has concluded after they host Wolves in the final game of the campaign on Sunday.

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer and fellow German international Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.