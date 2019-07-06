<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international, Kadiri Ikhana, (MON) has urged Super Eagles players to face their business of playing for the national team and leave the coach, Gernot Rohr, alone to equally carry out his coaching duties for which he was contracted by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Ikhana, a winner of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 in Lagos with the then Green Eagles, handed out this stern warning against the backdrop of some Super Eagles players’ alleged altercation with the German gaffer.

Rohr was alleged to have expressed displeasure with the Super Eagles’ poor showing in attack and defensive frailties in the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt in which the three-time African Champions have managed to score two goals in three games and equally conceded the same number.

It came to a height in their last Group B match against Madagascar which the team lost 2-0, with Leon Balogun’s howler gifting Madagascar the curtain-raiser, while Wilfred Ndidi deflected in the second for the Indian Ocean country’s second goal.

Rohr allegedly told reporters his displeasure over the team’s shortcomings, with some key players taking exception to the coach’s utterances and poured venom on him, including demand for his exit as was published in some Nigerian sports dailies on Thursday.

Kadiri Ikhana says it’s not the responsibility of the players to determine Gernot Rohr’s future.

“These players should leave the coach alone,” Ikhana, a disciplinarian of a coach, fumed.

“Their duty is to play, they are professionals, big players for that matter.

“The coach was hired by the NFF, and not the players. And it is the responsibility of his employers to determine his fate based on his team’s performance.

“Asking for his sack at this time is akin to the players distracting themselves.”

The 2003 CAF Coach of The Year, following his conquest of Africa in the CAF Champions League with Enyimba – the first by any Nigeria coach or club, insists there should not be much AFCON title expectation on the Super Eagles coach, stressing that the current team is one for the future.

“The 1994 squad players were together for a pretty long time. They had featured in several AFCON tournaments together before 1994.

“Check the current team, can you compare them to that of 1994? Most of them are featuring in the AFCON for the first time.

“Same goes for the coach. When was he hired? How long has he been with the team compared to previous coaches, some of who spent five or six years before success was achieved,” Ikhana posited.