Veteran coach Kadiri Ikhana has warned Enyimba should not expect victory on a platter of gold when they file out against Cara Athletique Rennaisance Aiglon (CARA) Brazzaville in today’s last group game of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup fixture.

Ikhana holds the record of being the first coach to steer Enyimba to CAF Champions League success in 2003.

Enyimba are second on the group standings with nine points, same as leaders CARA, who are ahead on a better goals’ difference.

The Congolese side also beat Enyimba 3-0 in the reverse tie at home.

With a potential must-win game at the refurbished Enyimba Stadium, Ikhana said that that though he believes the Nigerians will triumph, success won’t come easy as they will have to cover every shade of the grass to fetch the desired glory.

“I’m a patriotic Nigerian and one who still has Enyimba blood running in him,” Ikhana said.

“So, I strongly believe Enyimba will win but it won’t come easy.

“The game won’t be a stroll in the park at all, but knowing the Aba Stadium atmosphere on big occasions like this, Enyimba can stretch their necks to get desired win.

“But having said that, they should realise that though they would be playing in front of their home fans, the fact the stadium is a ‘neutral ground’ for the two sides should not be waved off.

“Yes, neutral in the sense it is now an astro turf unlike the grass it used to be and also because for a couple of years now, they have not been using the stadium.

“But in all, my heart stands with Enyimba to win.”

CARA have won Congo’s league title nine times as well as three cup wins.

They won the old African Cup of Champions in 1974 in seven appearances.

Under the rechristened CAF Champions League, CARA were eliminated in the preliminary stages in their only appearance in 2009.

“There is no doubt they are a strong side and deserve respect,” the coach further said.

“Their 3-0 win in the first leg match underscores their strength so Enyimba will have to fight right from the off.”

Kick-off time is 5pm.