Sunshine Stars head coach Kabiru Dogo may dump the Akure club in the coming days, revealed a source close to the gaffer.

The source sited insubordination and interference in Dogo’s job at Sunshine Stars as the reason.

“Coach Dogo May quit Sunshine stars unless what is going on at the club now stop,” stated the source in a chat with newsmen.

“He is not happy with insubordination at the club as well as interference in his job.

“He has lots of interests from clubs but for the fatherly figure of club boss Tajudeen Akinyemi, which he is still considering. Infact he may not be on the bench for the club’s next game.”the source said. Dogo, who once had stints with ABS and Nasarawa United is in second season at the club.

Sunshine Stars currently occupy seventh position in the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 11 points from seven games.

The Owena Waves will face Adamawa United in a matchday-eight fixture on Sunday.