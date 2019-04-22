<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

El Kanemi Warriors’ Kabiru Balogun believes that Nasarawa United defeated under-strength Borno Army on Sunday and that they are going to bounce back when they face Go Round in their next league encounter.

The Borno Army who are in the second spot in the NPFL Group B on goals difference with 28 points from 16 matches were thoroughly whitewashed 5-1 at the Lafia Township Stadium through the goals of Ibrahim Sunusi (2), Anas Yusuf (2) and Ndala Isah while Sulley Mohammed scored El Kanemi Warriors consolation goal in the second half.

Balogun who has two goals from four games for El Kanemi Warriors whom he joined at the start of the second round told newsmen that Nasarawa United were able to beat them the way they did because they missed some of their important players who were absent due to injuries and ailment.

He pointed out that Isiaka Olawale, Rasak Aliyu, himself and a few others were not available for selections and that this affected the rhythm of the team hence their collapse in Lafia.

“It was nothing serious because Nasarawa United only beat El Kanemi Warriors team that is lacking some important players who were absent due to injuries and aliment,” Balogun said.

“I am certain that we are going to bounce back before our next game with Go Round in Maiduguri. Olawale, Rasak and a few other players including me were unable to travel to Lafia. We have forgotten about the defeat and are thinking of what we must do to stage a comeback in the next league game with Go Round.

“I would have loved to play against my former team, Nasarawa United I don’t know what God has done for me with my omission from the game. He could have prevented a career threatening injury. I will be ready for the next game because I only suffered a knock in our last game and I didn’t want to push it.”