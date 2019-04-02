<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri midfielder Kabiru Balogun says he’s delighted to score his first goal for the club and has vowed to help the club fight for the Nigeria Professional Football League title this season.

The Mohammed Babaganaru tutored side defeated Akwa United 4-1 on Sunday and ended the Promise Keepers nine matches unbeaten run in the process.

Balogun who joined El-Kanemi from Nasarawa United on loan scored the third goal from superb free-kick , as the Club completed double over the Rafael Everton’s side this season.

Speaking on his performance, the Former Ikorodu United and Kano Pillars creative midfielder said he’s happy with the results, but his best is yet to come.

“I’m very happy scoring my first goal for the club and also helping the Club to another three points, which is very important .”

“We are topping the table and its a reflection of our hard work so far this season and I hope we can go all the way and win the title“. He concluded.

El-Kanemi are sitting on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League Group B table with 25 points from 13 matches.