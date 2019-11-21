<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry striker Kabiru Adeniji has blamed his side’s 1-1 draw with Warri Wolves on the state of Teslim Balogun stadium pitch.

The Olukoya boys continued their unimpressive home form in 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season when they shared the spoils with visiting Warri Wolves at the Teslim Balogun stadium on Wednesday.

The game was moved from traditional ground Agege Stadium to Teslim Balogun due to logistics reason and the Tony Bolus side needed a last minute goal from their talisman to rescue a point.

It’s the second home draw for Tony Bolus’s in the week four old NPFL season, however Adeniji said the team could have secured all the three points, but they struggled to cope with the state of bad pitch.

“Yea, we prefer the pitch at Agege to this place (Teslim). We are more used to it” he said.

“We struggled to play our game here and the pitch gave us more problems that the opponents”.

MFM are now fourth on the log with eight points from four matches into the new season.