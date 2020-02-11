<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry (MFM) striker Kabir Adeniji says the speculation sorrounding the future of coach Tony Bolus is not a distraction to the players.

MFM put an end to their five games winless run in the Nigeria professional football league when they defeat Kano Pillars in a Super Sunday clash at the Soccer Temple in Agege, Lagos.

Speaking to exclusively to brila.net, Adeniji said his side are happy with the victory and insisted that the team is committed to continue fighting for good results against the big sides.





“It was a tough game against Pillars, but we showed character to come back from a goal down and win 3-1” he told brila.net.

“The results shows how strong we are and will are ready to fight for such results against any side.

The skillful forward added that, the Olukoya boys are not distracted with the current situation of the head coach of the team, Tony Bolus who has asked to step aside after run of poor results.

“Footballers are like soldiers , it doesn’t matter the situation, you must keep fighting, so we are not distracted by the issue , but hopefully we want it soughted very quickly.” He concluded.