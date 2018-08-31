Belgian club KAA Gent are interested in snapping up former Plateau United winger Philip Azango after they were dumped out of the Europa League Thursday night at Bordeaux.

Azango is the main target for Gent after his club AS Trencin also crashed out of the Europa League, according to Hetnieuwsblad.

Azango, 21, has shone at Slovak club AS Trencin from where Gent have bought Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu, who they have since sold for huge profits.

The transfer window closes tonight by midnight and so Gent will be racing against time if they were to get their man.