Belgian club KAA Gent may now agree to sell Nigeria striker Peter Olayinka to Slavia Prague after initially rejecting a five million Euros bid by the Czech Republic club.

There have also been firm offers from Germany and France for the lanky striker, who will earn more at Slavia Prague than what he receives at Gent.

Slavia Prague, who finished runners-up in the Czech league last season and will feature in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in the new season, are now owned by a wealthy Chinese conglomerate.

Representatives of Olayinka and the Czech club are now due in Belgium to discuss the transfer.

Olayinka joined Gent in January 2016, but he has since been shipped out on loan to Dukla Prague and Belgian club Zulte-Waregem.

He netted 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 40 appearances at Zulte-Waregem last season.