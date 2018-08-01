Belgian club KAA Gent have pulled out of deal to sign Nigerian defender Kingsley Ehizibue from Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

Gent have pulled the plug on discussions to sign the big defender, according to Het Laatste Nieuws

The 23-year-old Ehizibue was initially seen as the defender Gent needed to mount another challenge for the Belgian league after they faltered in the playoffs last term.

Nigerians Moses Simon, Anderson Esiti and Samuel Kalu are on the books of ‘The Buffaloes’.

Last year, Ehizibue was on the radar of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

He has been at Zwolle since July 2014.