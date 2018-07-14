Italian giants Juventus will unveil their new mega catch Cristiano Ronaldo on July 16.

The Portuguese completed his blockbuster transfer from Real Madrid to Turin earlier this month, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious nine-year spell at the Bernabeu.

He will be paraded at 6.30pm at the Juventus Stadium ahead of the start of the new Serie A season.

Ronaldo who had been holidaying in Greece after exiting the World Cup, returned to Madrid on Friday to say goodbyes to friends and staff of Real Madrid. He is expected to fly to Turin on Monday for the presentation to Juventus fans.

Juventus signed Ronaldo for four years, for a consideration of € 100 million payable in two financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided by FIFA regulations and additional costs of € 12 million.

Ronaldo netted 451 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos, winning three successive Champions League titles to sign off in the Spanish capital.

Here again is Real Madrid’s tribute to their great player, known as CR7.

“Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

“Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.

“He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games.

“In total 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, three of them consecutive and four in the last five seasons. On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won four Gold Balls, two The Best, and three Gold Boots, among many other awards.

“For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.

“Real Madrid will always be your home.”