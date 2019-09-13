<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After he was left out of their Champions League squad last week, it seems Mario Mandžukić could be close to the Juventus exit door.

On Friday afternoon, the Bianconeri named their squad for Saturday’s trip to Fiorentina and Mandžukić’s name was notable by its absence.

And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A champions are negotiating the possible transfer of the Croatian striker to a club in Qatar.

The club in question have not yet been named, but it seems the 33-year-old could be leaving Turin imminently.

Mandžukić joined Juve from Atlético Madrid in 2015 and has since scored 44 goals in 162 appearances for the club.

He has one year remaining on his contract and was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Qatari Sports League’s transfer window will remain open until 30 September.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Florence, manager Maurizio Sarri defended his choice to leave Mandžukić and Emre Can out of the club’s Champions League squad.

“It wasn’t easy or pleasing to make the choices I had to for the Champions League list, but it was necessary,” he said.

“I’m sorry because two important players were left out. However, these difficulties demonstrate the strength of our squad.”

In other news, Aaron Ramsey could make his Juventus debut this weekend after being named in the matchday squad for the first time since his move from Arsenal.