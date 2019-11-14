<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has chosen to play for Manchester United.

According to Tuttosport, the former Bayern Munich star, who has not featured for Juventus this campaign, has decided that he wants to move to Man United, having failed to agree on a move to Qatar earlier in the season.

The Italian newspaper reports that Juventus may be prepared to accept as low as €5million for the transfer with a view to opening discussions with the Red Devils about their midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Recall that Man United are closing in on a deal to sign Mandzukic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is confident that a transfer fee of £9million will be accepted by the Serie A champions, who are desperate to sell the Croatian veteran.

Mandzukic is expected to sign an 18-month contract until the summer of 2021 and would earn a salary of £4.4m a year.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed four excellent years at Juventus since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015, winning four straight Italian league titles and scoring 44 goals in 162 appearances.

However, He is now surplus to requirements in Turin, with new coach Maurizio Sarri deeming the giant striker unsuitable for his style of football.