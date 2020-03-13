<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has denied reports that he has contracted coronavirus.

Rumours began circulating on Thursday that the attacker had tested positive for the virus.

One hundred and twenty-one of Juve staff members and players were put into self-isolation after it was revealed that defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for Covid-19.

Reacting to the reports, the No.10 delivered a message on social media, stating that he was ‘well’ but had gone into isolation as a precaution.

The post read: “Hello everyone, I wanted to confirm that I am well and in voluntary isolation. Thank you all for the messages and I hope you are well.”

After news emerged that Rugani contracted coronavirus earlier this week, Juve released a statement via their website.

It read: "Following yesterday's news relating to the footballer Daniele Rugani's positive test for Coronavirus-COVID 19, 121 people, including football players, staff members, directors, entourage and Juventus employees are observing a period of voluntary home isolation, in compliance with the requirements of the health authorities based on the provisions currently in force."





The centre-back joins Sampdoria’s former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, among Serie A players to contract the virus.

Serie A has been indefinitely postponed, with the country going into complete lockdown.

In fact, the Italian football federation (FIGC) had said on Tuesday after their meeting that the season may never be concluded.

Meanwhile, the rest of Europe’s top five leagues have followed suit, the Premier League being the last to implement prevention measures, while the English Football League, too, has been put on hold, as has Dutch Eredivisie, and the American MLS.

At the moment, there are still 12 rounds of fixtures still to be played in Italy, plus the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

A meeting of the federal council is set for March 23, where alternatives will be discussed.