Juventus have announced that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19.

A short statement released via the club’s official website on Wednesday evening read: “Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.





“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”