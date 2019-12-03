<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus starlet Merih Demiral is reportedly in the middle of a transfer battle with several clubs wanting his signature, including Manchester United.

The tall centre-back is said to be wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the array of options currently at Old Trafford.

Demiral is an emerging talent who fits Solskjaer’s transfer policy so interest isn’t completely far-fetched but it does seem strange given more high-priority investment is needed elsewhere.

After all, the club’s midfield is in desperate need of being revived, particularly if Nemanja Matic seals a move to the Serie A himself.

According to Sports Mole, Calcio Mercato reports that the Red Devils, Arsenal and AC Milan are all keen on Demiral who himself is open to a January transfer though Juventus are only looking to sell permanently rather than loan.

Perhaps a deal will happen if the fee is right as Solskjaer’s side have made it apparent transfers will only happen in January if they are the right ones.

There’s no harm in investing in the defensive positions but United’s efforts would be better off in their engine room.