Juventus are reportedly putting manager Maurizio Sarri under a ‘special protection regime’ with the coronavirus outbreak continuing to impact the club.

Two players – Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani – have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, which later resulted in 121 players, staff and senior officials going into voluntary self-isolation.

According to Tuttosport, despite testing negative for the virus, Juventus believe Sarri may still be vulnerable due to his excessive smoking habits.

Sarri also suffered from pneumonia in August last year which kept him off the touchline for six weeks. He subsequently made a full recovery.





“I spoke to him three days ago,” revealed close friend Aurelio Virgili. “He’s in a positive mood.

“He misses daily life and being in the training ground – it’s in his blood. But, as is the situation for everyone, he’s concentrating on the type of work you can do at home.

“Maurizio watches a lot of football, but other than that he’s a man of great culture and reads a lot.

“He’s also been joking with Guardiola about the transfer market rumours.”

Juventus were top of Serie A before fixtures were suspended, one point clear of second-placed Lazio.