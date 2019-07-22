<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has blasted Manchester United after he secured a move to Juventus after the claims that he is being over-weight.

The defender hit out at Manchester United as he revealed that he was aware of the story that Manchester United chose not to move for him over the predictions he would put on weight later in his career which could affect his performance.

“Suddenly my father was even too fat and therefore a club (Manchester United) didn’t want me, so you think: ‘Come on man’.”

De Ligt was referring to a story where Manchester United scouts judged De Ligt’s physical future by taking note of his father’s body shape.

The Netherlands international completed a move to Juventus on Thursday for €75 million transfer fee last week.