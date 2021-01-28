



Juventus have brought in Marseille youngster Marley Aké in a swap deal which has seen Franco Tongya move in the opposite direction.

The 20-year-old winger had made 13 appearances in all competitions for André Vilas-Boas’ side this season but had yet to break his goalscoring duck for the first team.

However, Aké has bagged 14 goals in 37 games for the Marseille B team over the last two seasons.

This is Andrea Pirlo’s first signing of the January transfer window.