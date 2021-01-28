Juventus have brought in Marseille youngster Marley Aké in a swap deal which has seen Franco Tongya move in the opposite direction.
The 20-year-old winger had made 13 appearances in all competitions for André Vilas-Boas’ side this season but had yet to break his goalscoring duck for the first team.
OFFICIAL | Marley Akè joins Juventus. Tongya heads to @OM_English ➡️ https://t.co/ngYPL23b8V pic.twitter.com/2lvjKoDugQ
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 28, 2021
However, Aké has bagged 14 goals in 37 games for the Marseille B team over the last two seasons.
This is Andrea Pirlo’s first signing of the January transfer window.
