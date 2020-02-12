<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus is set to tempt Pep Guardiola away from Manchester City at the end of the summer.

Juventus signed Maurizio Sarri last season but some of the club directors are having some concerns on his method and see Guardiola as the manager that lead the team to European success. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is highly convinced the Guardiola is the right man to restore dominance to his team.





Juventus is second in the Serie A table on goal difference, Inter Milan is occupied the first position.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte spent heavily and the club is determined to return to their glory days.

Sarri could lose his job if he fails to deliver the 10th Series A title in a row as Juventus is currently stalked on nine.

Guardiola earns £15million a year it would take more for Juventus to posh him from Manchester City.