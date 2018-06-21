Emre Can is set to finalise his move to Juventus from Liverpool after arriving in Turin on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Germany international is expected to have a medical with the Italian champions.

Liverpool announced on 8 June that Can, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in July 2014, would leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

He made his 167th and final Liverpool appearance in last month’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Can, who scored 14 goals for Liverpool, has 20 caps for Germany but missed out on Joachim Low’s World Cup squad.