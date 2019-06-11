<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba is set to become one of the most talked-about characters in the ongoing transfer window, as not only Real Madrid is interested in his services.

The player’s lack of chemistry with Manchester United fans, along with the fact that he is set to take a massive chunk out of his salary following the team’s inability to qualify for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, seem to be deciding factors to search for other employment opportunities.

Real Madrid seemed to be in pole position to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion, but according to The Mirror, Juventus has already stepped up their pursuit of the player, so he goes back to where his career surged to the top.

Juventus knows that Financial Fair Play rules have to be observed, and in order to do that, the bianconeri side is ready to part ways with four footballers to fund Pogba’s deal. Striker Mario Mandzukic, defender Joao Cancelo, midfielder Juan Cuadrado and goalkeeper Mattia Perin are the ones that have been identified by the English newspaper as the team’s first transfers out to see Pogba’s deal materialize.

Out of those players, Joao Cancelo and Juan Cuadrado have been linked with transfers away from the club, with Cancelo negotiating a deal with Manchester City and Juan Cuadrado as Bayern’s primary transfer target. Meanwhile, Mario Mandzukic and Mattia Perin will still have to ponder their options, as no real offers have reached Juventus’ front desk.

Pogba left Juventus to become the most expensive player of all time in 2016. His stint at Old Trafford has been met with mixed reactions, as some believe that the footballer was never able to show his true potential. Will he thrive once again if he returns to the Italian top flight?