Juventus is prepared to let go of six players from the first team at the end of the season.

The club president Andrea Agnelli held meetings with the players involved after they lose the Serie A leadership to Inter Milan at the end of last weekend.

The president held crisis talks with the players and he has spoken with directors Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved, coach Maurizio Sarri and several senior players.





And it’s emerged at least six of the squad are now playing for their futures.

Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, and Gonzalo Higuaín will all be assessed between now and the end of the season.

The Juventus’ board convinced none of the six have been performing at their maximum this term.