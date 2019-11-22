<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus is set to outbid Real Madrid in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe, as the Serie A Champions directors aim to hijack the Los Blancos prime target next summer, according to reports.

Real Madrid is a long-time admirer of the Paris Saint-Germain attacker and he is considered as the main target for president Florentino Perez after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus are planning to launch ‘Operation Mbappe’.

Juventus is out to convince him to switch to Serie A rather than a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Earlier in the week, Juventus and France legend Michel Platini claimed Mbappe would be a ‘perfect fit’ for the Italian champions.

Platini told Tuttosport: ‘I really like Neymar. And then there’s this kid who plays with him at Paris Saint-Germain, who isn’t too bad himself…

‘Mbappe, that’s it! He could be the star over the next 10 years. I would suggest him to anyone.

‘I don’t know if Juventus can afford him right now, and it will be even more difficult in the future as his value will increase even more.’