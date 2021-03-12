



Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best player in Juventus at the moment and he is one that they can always rely on.

However, this season has been a poor one for the team and his efforts haven’t been enough.

He earns an incredible wage at the club and that means there is a lot of expectations from the Bianconeri placed on him.

He has been delivering on the pitch for them, however, the coronavirus pandemic has made his wage a subject of scrutiny recently.

With the Bianconeri recording losses in their latest financials, it now becomes apparent that sustaining Ronaldo’s salary will be a tough task.





Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia reports that Juventus will meet with the attacker to discuss his future soon.

The report says that the club isn’t thinking about handing him an extension to his current terms.

Instead, they would look to get him off their wage bill and they have already set an asking price for him.

Despite signing him for around 100m euros, the report says they would be open to selling him for €29m.

That fee isn’t too much for any team that wants guaranteed goals, however, his wage is huge and only a few teams can inherit it from Juve.