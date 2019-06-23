<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adrien Rabiot is to become the latest player to join Juventus for nothing.

The Serie A giants have signed the likes of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Dani Alves and Emre Can at the end of their contracts in recent years.

This summer will see Aaron Ramsey join from Arsenal in the same situation and he won’t be the last.

According to various reports in Italy, Rabiot has agreed a €7m-a-year deal to join the Bianconeri.

The Frenchman will also receive a €10m signing-on fee.

Juve sporting director admitted the club’s interest in the midfielder last week.

“We’re interested in Adrien Rabiot,” Fabio Paratici said.

“We made our move, as have other clubs. We’ll see what will happen.”

It seems, now, the move is on the verge of completion.