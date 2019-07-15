<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It seems Juventus are just days away from clinching what would be one of the signings of the summer in Matthijs de Ligt.

And once the 19-year-old defender officially arrives in Turin, the Bianconeri hierarchy will turn their attention to clearing out some of the deadwood in the squad.

That’s according to Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport, who report that as well as Gonzalo Higuaín, Juve are also looking to shift Mario Mandžukić and Sami Khedira.

All three players are the wrong side of 30, earning high wages and crucially, aren’t part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans for the coming campaign.

Khedira has been linked with a move to MLS while reports over the weekend suggested Mandžukić could be heading back to Bayern Munich.

Higuaín has an offer on the table from Roma, and has also been linked with a surprise move to West Ham.

As well as those three, there are reportedly question marks over the future of Blaise Matuidi.

The Frenchman’s first team place is no longer assured following the arrivals of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot and there is talk he could return to Paris Saint-Germain or join Manchester United.

Moise Kean could also be sold this summer. Juve are reluctant to lose the 19-year-old but he is out of contract next summer and with no sign of a renewal in sight, there are suggestions he has been offered to Inter as part of a swap deal for Mauro Icardi.

Meanwhile, João Cancelo is still expected to leave – with Manchester City being the Portuguese full-back’s most likely destination – and Mattia Perin is closing in on a €15m switch to Benfica.