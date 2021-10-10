Juventus must sell before they can sign Paul Pogba

Juventus will need to sell at least two players to make room in their squad for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are keen to tie Pogba down to a new deal, but he continues to be linked with a move away.

Real Madrid and PSG are two of the clubs interested in the midfielder, while Juventus are also considering the possibility of bringing him back to Turin.

Pogba spent four successful seasons at Juve earlier in his career, winning four Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League final.

The Italian giants are still admirers of the United star, and the return to their dugout of Max Allegri may well boost their chances of winning the race for Pogba.

The Frenchman spent two of his four years at Juventus working under Allegri, who helped make him into the player who was sold to United for a then-world record fee of £89m in 2016.

The Bianconeri boss would welcome a reunion with Pogba, but any move for the United man would require at least two players to leave first.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will look to cash in on Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot before pursuing a deal for the Frenchman.

The exit of those two midfielders would allow the club to offer Pogba a contract worth up to £10.2m per year.

However, the midfielder currently earns £12.75m at Old Trafford and will presumably be offered more by United if he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

That would appear to make a move to Juventus unlikely, even if Mino Raiola did cite Turin as a possible destination for his client.

“For sure Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things,” the Italian agent said last month.

“The possibility of returning to Juventus is there but it also depends on Juve.”