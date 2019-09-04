<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus will try to sell both striker Mario Mandzukic and a ‘hugely disappointed’ Emre Can in the January transfer window after neither of the players were included in the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad.

For Mandzukic’s part, the Croatian was already aware that he was unlikely to participate in the tournament, with Juve having tried to get the 33-year-old off their books across the summer although proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United failed to materialise.

Can, who is currently on international duty with Germany as they prepare for European Championship qualifiers against Netherlands and Northern Ireland, has not taken the news as well as his club-mate, however.

“I am shocked and angry,” Can told the press on Wednesday. “Last week, the club promised me something else, yesterday the coach called me and told me in less than a minute that I was not in the squad. I cannot explain it, I have not been given any reason.

“Me and my advisor talked to other clubs [during the summer]. After talking to Juventus I decided to stay on. For me, one condition was to play in the Champions League.”

PSG had been touted as a potential destination for Can over the summer and he was quizzed as to whether the French side had been in touch. “Yes, Paris as well,” he confirmed.

The free signing of Ander Herrera, plus the capture of Idrissa Gueye and Pablo Sarabia for their midfield, may well have influenced Can’s decision.

The German revealed to Goal back in April that he would one day like to play in Turkey, the country both his parents hail from, which could potentially spell good news for Galatasaray, Besiktas or Fenerbahce.

“Why not? One day, when I am a little older, Turkey is surely a possibility,” he said. “I can imagine living and play in Istanbul one day. That is a wonderful city.”

He also didn’t rule out a return to Frankfurt: “You should never say never. Frankfurt is my city and it stays my city.

“My parents and my friends live there and I visit them regularly when I have a couple of days off. And I follow Eintracht as well. Respect for what they’re achieving this season.”

Where he goes, Champions League football is a must. And, while the German will no doubt be on the move to a big European side at the earliest possible opportunity, Mandzukic is in far less of a rush to secure his next move.

Indeed, several Chinese clubs harbour an interest in the Champions League winner, but the forward would like to stay in Europe – preferably playing in continental competition – with a feeling that he can still contribute at the highest level.