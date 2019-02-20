



Juventus have been left worrying over the future of Sami Khedira after the Germany midfielder was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

The ex-Real Madrid man was left behind when the Bianconeri travelled to the Spanish capital for Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Atletico.

That was despite the 31-year-old training earlier in the day.

Juventus boss Max Allegri announced on Tuesday night that the World Cup winner hadn’t made the journey, but wouldn’t go into specifics – only announcing that the club would shortly be making a statement.

Following the end of his press conference, a statement from the Italian champions revealed that Khedira, 31, had remained in Turin for medical examinations.

They added that the player has been diagnosed with an atrial arrhythmia and will undergo further tests in the coming days.

AF is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Khedira, contracted at the Allianz Stadium until 2021, has made 15 appearances for Allegri’s side this term.

Juve meet Atletico, with Allegri revealing that Paul Dybala will start in attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo .

And despite the suggestion that Ronaldo’s signature was predicated on a desire to win Europe’s premier club competition, Allegri disputes such theories.

“We are not forced to win the Champions League,” declared the Italian. “Ronaldo is an advantage but he doesn’t guarantee the Champions League win. He is the best player in the world, he’s been performing excellently.”