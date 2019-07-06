Juventus have entered the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, according to Sky Italia.
The Italian champions are weighing up a bid for the Belgian, who is also a top target for fellow Serie A side Inter Milan.
It is understood that they have “approached” United to speak to Lukaku.
Juventus are interested in signing Mauro Icardi and their interest could be a strategy to force Inter’s hand.
Antonio Conte needs to raise funds to purchase Lukaku and would do so by allowing Icardi leave.
United will reportedly demand around £75million for their striker.
