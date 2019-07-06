Juventus have entered the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, according to Sky Italia.

Juventus have entered the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, according to Sky Italia.

The Italian champions are weighing up a bid for the Belgian, who is also a top target for fellow Serie A side Inter Milan.

It is understood that they have “approached” United to speak to Lukaku.

Juventus are interested in signing Mauro Icardi and their interest could be a strategy to force Inter’s hand.

Antonio Conte needs to raise funds to purchase Lukaku and would do so by allowing Icardi leave.

United will reportedly demand around £75million for their striker.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories