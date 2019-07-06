<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus have entered the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, according to Sky Italia.

The Italian champions are weighing up a bid for the Belgian, who is also a top target for fellow Serie A side Inter Milan.

It is understood that they have “approached” United to speak to Lukaku.

Juventus are interested in signing Mauro Icardi and their interest could be a strategy to force Inter’s hand.

Antonio Conte needs to raise funds to purchase Lukaku and would do so by allowing Icardi leave.

United will reportedly demand around £75million for their striker.