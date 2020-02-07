<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus are working to renew Paulo Dybala’s contract until 2025, according to report in Tuttosport.

La Joya was the subject of much transfer interest last summer with PSG, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked with a move for the Argentine.

Having forced the managements hand to remain in Turin, Tuttosport now report that the club are looking to tie Dybala down to a long-term deal.





The Turin based daily write that Juve will offer the Argentine a contract until 2025 with the player asking for €10m per season.

According to Tuttosport, Juve are intent on keeping hold of Dybala for the foreseeable future while La Joya has previously spoken of his desire to remain in Turin.

The No.10 enjoying a strong season under coach Maurizio Sarri having scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists so far in the 2019-20 season.