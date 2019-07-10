<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton are pursuing one of Europe’s top young talents but Juventus are not going to let him go on the cheap.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s transfer expert Nicolo Schira, the Toffees have had a €30m bid for striker Moise Kean turned down.

The 19-year-old announced himself to the world at the tail end of the Serie A season, scoring six goals in a six-game span as he helped Juve wrap up their eighth-straight Scudetto.

Marco Silva is on the lookout for a new striker this summer as Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are currently not reliable options up top.

Ajax are also said to be heavily interested in the Italian international and could use Kean as a bargaining chip in a potential Matthijs de Ligt deal.