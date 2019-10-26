<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus and Real Madrid could soon be ready for a transfer war over two of the brightest attacking talents in Europe.

That is according to media reports in both Spain and Italy, who claim that Kylian Mbappé will be the main man at the centre of that tug of war.

AS claim that Los Blancos have a plan in place to sign the Frenchman next summer and build their future around him.

However, it is also noted that a negotiation would be complex given Paris Saint-Germain’s unwillingness to sell and because they face a fight for his services.

That comes from Juventus, who Tuttosport state have also made Mbappé a priority of their own and are ‘thinking big’ due to an additional cash flow.

It is a story that was also backed up by comments from several club members at Juve’s board meeting on Thursday, where they committed to a capital increase of €300m over the next four years.

“Our next aim is to to bring in the next Cristiano Ronaldo, but younger,” Paolo Aicardi, chairman of the club’s shareholders’ association, stated.

Pavel Nedved also suggested that they were willing to make another big financial investment, as they did with the Portuguese superstar.

“Could we make a new €100m signing? We’re always ready for that,” the Juventus vice-chairman said.

They may have to spend even more than that if they are to get their hands on Mbappé, who is valued by PSG at €300m.

But he isn’t the only striking starlet both clubs are interested in, with AS going on to claim that each are also keen on Erling Haaland of Salzburg.

The Norwegian has enjoyed a stunning start to the season, having hit four hat-tricks already, including one in the Champions League.