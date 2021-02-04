



Italian giants Juventus are leaving no stone unturned towards luring Cristiano Ronaldo to stay with the plans to review and extend his contract.

After plenty of speculation that Juve would seek to find a buyer for Ronaldo this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Bianconeri now want to secure the Portuguese great to a new contract extension.





According to Sportmediaset, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici is planning to schedule a meeting with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to kick off negotiations.

Juve’s board have agreed to seek to extend Ronaldo’s stay and the striker is understood to be excited by the prospect.

Indeed, the 35-year-old won’t seek any type of hefty pay-rise, instead, he wants to stay as he believes Juve still have an excellent chance of building a Champions League-winning team in the coming seasons.