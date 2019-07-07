<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus are looking into a return for Paul Pogba just three years after he left the club to join Manchester United.

Pogba is being linked with a return to Serie A as well as a move to Real Madrid.

Juve, though, may be about to edge ahead.

According to the Times, the Italian champions are preparing a £120m (€134m) offer for the midfielder.

Manchester United don’t want to sell Pogba but are being put under increasing pressure. The club are not sure if the Frenchman will join their pre-season tour in Australia, with the rest of the squad due to fly on Sunday.

Last week, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola insisted the midfielder wants out of Old Trafford.

“Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes,” Raiola said.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”

United will be reluctant to sell but, if Pogba is determined to move, this one could go on.