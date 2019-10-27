<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus are pondering entering the battle for PSG star Neymar.

Despite being the subject of two – confirmed – offers from former club Barcelona last summer, the market shut with Neymar still in Paris.

Barca will try again in 2020 – but will face competition from Italy.

Gazzetta dello Sport says at today’s Juve general meeting discussions were held centred around increasing the transfer budget to €300m in 2020.

The move to up their spending power is in order to compete with Barca for Neymar.

For his part, it’s been suggested PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will only for a fee matching or bettering the €222m they paid for Neymar three years ago.

Juventus believe they can step up to the next level by investing €380m in signing Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, claim Tuttosport.

The money would cover both his transfer fee and a five-year contract.

President Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved stated after this week’s shareholder’s meeting that the €300m increase in capital was aimed at putting Juve at the very top tier of European clubs.

That includes the ability to make huge investments in transfer fees, hoping other star names will follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

While CR7 cost in the region of €115m, with a salary believed to be worth €30m per season, he is already 34 years old.

The next target would therefore be a considerably younger player who can count as an investment towards the future as well as the present.

Tuttosport newspaper claim the main candidate is Mbappé, who will turn 21 in December and was purchased by PSG from Monaco for €180m in the summer of 2017.

In order to get around Financial Fair Play limitations, it was initially a €45m loan with obligation to buy for a further €135m a year later.

The France international is a World Cup winner and has already scored 66 goals with 36 assists in 95 games for PSG.