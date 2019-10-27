<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus are reportedly looking at the numbers that would be needed to take Kylian Mbappe to Turin as they search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is not leaving however, at 34, there are no guarantees as to how long he will be able to produce his best football for.

Mbappe, on the other hand, is just 20 years old and a proven talent on the world stage having helped France to their first World Cup since 1998 last summer.

Real Madrid are believed to be very keen on the pacy forward, who currently plies his trade in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-German.