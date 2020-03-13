<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The entire Juventus squad will undergo tests in ‘four or five days’ to determine whether they too have contracted coronavirus.

Daniele Rugani was confirmed as the first Serie A player to have Covid-19 on Wednesday which then saw the Juve training ground go into lockdown.

All players and staff members have been told to self-isolate for the designated 14 day period as per the World Health Organisation guidelines.





But now the Gazzetta dello Sport have confirmed that squad members will be tested after the weekend to see if any more of them have contracted the virus.

The reason for not doing it sooner is that doctors don’t want to bring up any ‘false negatives’ with the virus potentially taking a few days to take hold in the body.

Test results are expected to come back later next week.

In the meantime Serie A has postponed all matches until April 3.