Juventus are gearing up for an ambitious summer spree, according to reports in Italy.

Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly sit down with chairman Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Fabio Paratici in the coming days to discuss potential transfer targets.

And according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Real Madrid playmaker Isco are the three names top of the Serie A champions’ wish-list.

But it could all depend on how much Allegri is given to spend in the transfer window.

Tuttosport claim United would be unwilling to allow Pogba to return to Turin for less than €175m, while De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola is reportedly trying to shop his client around to the highest bidder.

If Juve can’t afford Pogba, Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot – who is available on a free transfer this summer – and Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele are two possible midfield alternatives.

And Tuttosport speculate that positive relations between Juventus and Real Madrid following last summer’s transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo means Isco could be joining his former team-mate in Italy over the summer.

If not, Juve could go for James Rodríguez, who is not expected to stay at Bayern Munich beyond the end of his loan deal, which expires at the end of the season.

It promises to be an interesting summer for a club who are determined to have a better crack at the Champions League next year.