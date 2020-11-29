Juventus is already thinking about how to buy Álvaro Morata. It has the possibility of offering the previously agreed upon amount to Atlético, but it could also include some footballers in the deal in order to lower the cost.

Alvaro Morata’s good performance has convinced Juventus, as several Italian media sources reports, to go for the purchase of the Spanish striker at the end of this season, something the club is already looking into.

Despite the fact that, as ‘Mundo Deportivo’ says, they agreed on a sum of around 45 million, now the ‘Bianconero’ team is also considering the option of adding other players to the deal as a way to make it cheaper.





One of those players could be Douglas Costa, now on loan to Bayern Munich. The Brazilian may have a role of Diego Simeone’s liking. But the ‘Vecchia Signora’ could seduce Atletico with an even more prominent name.

Paulo Dybala comes to mind as a way to close the deal for Morata. The Argentinian’s stay in Turin is not guaranteed and the ’10’ could enter into negotiations.

Morata has started his time at Juventus in fantastic form. He has scored eight goals and three assists in the eleven matches he has played with Juve this season.