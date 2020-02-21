<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus are reportedly using their strong relationship with Mino Raiola to sign two of the brightest Eredivisie talents.

Despite being born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands and currently represents a number of talented Dutch players.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are hoping to secure ‘first dibs’ on PSV striker Donyell Malen (21) and Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (17).





Malen – formerly of Arsenal – scored 17 goals in 25 games this season before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in December.

Gravenberch has also made the step up from Jong Ajax to the first team under Erik ten Hag, scoring twice in seven league appearances.

Both players are expected to cost in excess of €30m but having inside links with Raiola could point negotiations in their favour.